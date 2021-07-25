Esther Wins The Voice Nigeria Season 3

The end of the third season of The Voice Nigeria has seen 22-year-old Esther Benyeogo as the winner of the keenly-contested reality singing competition.

The grand finale of the third season of The Voice Nigeria took place on Saturday, July 24th.

The season’s finalists were narrowed down to the Top Six – Esther Benyeogo, Kpee (Team Darey); Eazzie (Team Waje); Naomi Mac, Dapo Pelmar (Team Falz); and Kitay (Team Yemi Alade).

Read Also: Idyl Wins The Voice Nigeria Season 2

The contestants were shortlisted to the Top Four – Naomi Mac, Kpee, Esther, and Eazzie. And then to the Top Three – Kpee, Esther, and Eazzie.

Delta State-born Esther was then pronounced winner by the host Nancy Isime.