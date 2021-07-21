FG’s Attempt To Criminalise Igboho’s Case Undemocratic, Says Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has stated that the attempt by the Federal Government to criminalise the case of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho, is undemocratic.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, where Adams expressed sadness over the way the Igboho was arrested.

Adams stated that the plan by the FG to clamp down agitators is undemocratic and can make the government an enemy to the people.

“Igboho’s case is gradually exposing FG’s plan to clamp down on all agitators and that is undemocratic, and also capable of turning government to tyranny of the majority, especially, from a government that came to power with a lot of hope and support from the people of the South-West,” Adams said.

He also called on the FG to be fair in handling Igboho’s case as maltreatment may lead to war.

He said, “I think the FG should be fair to the young man because any attempt to trivialize issues of agitations might set this nation on fire.

“So, the FG will be making a big mistake if it decides to treat agitators of Yoruba nation as common criminals or enemies.

“Igboho has a right to his freedom. There is nothing bad for him to seek assylum in Republic of Benin, and he is entitled to seek refuge in a foreign land if he thinks his safety cannot be guaranteed here in Nigeria.”