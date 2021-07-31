Flood Cuts Off Bauchi-Kano Highway, Kills 3

Three people reportedly drowned while the road linking Bauchi to Kano was cut off after a heavy downpour that flooded the Kwanar Mulka bridge in Ningi Local Government of Bauchi State.

An eyewitness and resident of Kwanar Mulka, Ahmadu Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that the incident happened early in the morning of Friday following torrential rain that made the river overflow its bank, cutting off the highway.

“A bus conveying six passengers fell into the side of the road that was cut off. Two women out of the six persons in the vehicle drowned and the remaining four were rescued. Until now, the two women are still missing. One person also drowned beside the bridge and his body is still yet to be found.

The police public relations officer, Bauchi State command, SP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident, but said that there was no loss of life. He said all the passengers were rescued.

He said the police had barricaded the road to avoid further tragedy.

The Speaker, Bauchi State House Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, who visited the scene of the incident, said the situation was devastating as the flood washed away parts of the road, disconnecting the people of Bauchi, Kano and Jigawa state

The Speaker, who represents Ningi in the House of Assembly, donated money to passengers whose vehicles were washed away by the flood so that they could travel to their destinations. He equally prayed for those who lost their lives.