Forget About Winning 2023 Elections, Presidency Tells PDP

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has told the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to stop dreaming of winning the 2023 general elections.

Explaining reasons for this comment, Shehu stated that the masses will still reckon with President Muhammadu Buhari and will never abandon him.

He spoke shortly after observing the Eid-El-kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina State on Tuesday.

He said Nigerians know too well and would not allow another party take over in 2023.

According to him: ’’The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general.

“Again, he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023.

‘’We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023.

“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and the wellbeing of young people in the country.

“Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023.”