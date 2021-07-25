‘I Became Rich After I Left Nigeria,’ Actress Sonia Ogiri Slams Yetunde Bakare

US-based actress, Sonia Ogiri has slammed her colleague, Yetunde Bakare over her statement that living abroad does not make one rich.

Taking to her Instagram page to hit back at Bakare, Ogiri who recently acquired her third car in the last seven months wrote:

“Let’s stop 🛑 deceiving other people with our personal ideology. Being rich starts with your mind, believes, input, environment, system etc. YES I became RICH after I left Nigeria 🇳🇬. lived in Nigeria from birth, struggled to make ends meet with little results, 45-50% of my spending was contributed by the man in my life at the time. Some have rich 🤑 uncles/relatives that helps them but I never had that,” she wrote.

“Let me talk about USA 🇺🇸 for example, the system teaches you to work with your hands 🙌 and you get instant results for your WORK without anyone telling you stories at the end of the week . I do two jobs, others do even three cause the more you work, the better legit 💰💰 you get. I boldly spend money now after investing some cause I know my sauce which is (🙌) and I won’t stop working. Talk about LIGHTS, ROADS, SYSTEM etc, what else should make you live/feel rich in this life again,” she continued.