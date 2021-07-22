I Celebrate My Mum Yearly But I Don’t Make Noise About It – Actress Mide Martins

Nigerian actress, Mide Martins, has finally broken her silence regarding the allegations that she has refused to renovate her late mum’s burial site.

The daughter of late veteran actress Funmi Martins responded to the allegations in a recent interview with City People.

Read Also: “You’re The Man Behind My Success”, Mide Martins Tells Husband, Afeez Owo On His Birthday

In her words:

“I celebrate my mum yearly but I don’t make noise about it. I can even send this year’s remembrance video to your WhatsApp to prove I do it yearly without noise, because I know my responsibility and know what I need to do yearly to remember my mum, like prayers, giving alms, which I do, so because I don’t put it up on social media, I’m a bad child.”