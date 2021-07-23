I Choose Peace Of Mind Over Money – DJ Neptune

Nigerian superstar disc jockey, Imohiosen Patrick, better known as DJ Neptune has said that he prefers peace of mind to money.

The 30-year-old CEO of Neptune Entertainment took to his official Twitter account to make this known to his fans and colleagues.

In his words:

“Peace of mind over money anytime any day,” the disc jockey cum musician wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that the “Nobody” crooner recently bared his thoughts on how difficult it is to be a man in the society.

The Edo State-born turntable disc jockey and record producer also recently stated that the only person whom he looks up to is God.