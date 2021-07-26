I Have Rallied 10 Benin Republic Monarchs To Get Igboho Off The Hook: Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has stated that he has rallied 10 Benin Republic monarchs to facilitate the release of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Igboho.

Igboho is standing trial at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou after his arrest at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou.

Speaking via a statement signed by Kehinde Aderemi, his personal assistant, on Monday Adams stated the move is being taken to ensure justice and fairness in Igboho’s trial.

He said an emergency meeting of the 10 kings will be presided over by Oba Signon Adekilumo, the Alajowun of Ajowun land.

Adams said: “It is the duty of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, and that of other traditional rulers to support Igboho at this trying time, the case against Igboho should not be taken with levity.

“I am not comfortable with the way the federal government is handling Igboho’s case and I have made my position known to the world. I have also rallied over 10 prominent Yoruba monarchs in Republic of Benin to discuss the possibility of getting Igboho off the hook and ensure that he regains his freedom unconditionally.

“I think we must stand by him because we are all in the struggle for the liberation of our race and whatever happens to Igboho happens to us. And the journey, though, didn’t begin with him, it will definitely not end with him, because the agitation for self-determination is our legitimate rights for which we are ready to follow with all our strengths.”