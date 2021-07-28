I Invested N10.5m On A Designer Bag – Laura Ikeji

Damilola Ayomide
Laura Ikeji

Popular socialite and fashion expert, Laura Ikeji has disclosed that she invested the sum of 10.5 million naira on a Birkin designer bag.

The social media influencer was seen having this discussion with actress Eniola Badmus in a viral video.

In her words:

I’m done with buying bags for this year. I just invested 10.5 million naira on a Birkin. Sis, you got to have a Birkin, even if it’s just one.”

Information Nigeria recalls the fashion entrepreneur and content creator recently made a case for domestic workers who work round-the-clock. She said in a video that they deserve at least a day off to rest from working everyday.

