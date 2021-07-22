I Will Leave Public Office In 2023 For Charity Works – Gov Masari

Aminu Masari, Katsina State Governor has reiterated his resolve to retire from public office at the end of his tenure in 2023.

He stated that he would focus on charity works to make his retirement simple and memorable.

The governor made the disclosure at the launch of the Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation, AMAYEF, held in Katsina on Thursday.

“As the journey towards 2023 is getting closer, I chose to make my retirement from public office simple and memorable by identifying with the needs and aspirations of the youth and the less privileged in our society. That is what the foundation is all about.

“Being the most energetic and active segment of the society, the youths have a great role in shaping the future of any nation, especially at this critical moment.

“The quality of youth groomed in any society has a direct correlation with the opportunities provided to them by the privileged few as a way of giving back to the society.

“This is the vision behind setting up the Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation as my humble contribution to humanity,” the governor has said.