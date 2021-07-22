I Will Stand Surety For Kanu Again, Says Abaribe

Senate Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has stated that he would stand surety for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu again given the same circumstances.

Abaribe spoke during an interview on TVC’s Journalists Hangout on Wednesday.

Abaribe explained that he stood surety for Kanu when the IPOB leader was arraigned because it was a condition imposed by the court.

According to him, the court ordered that one of the sureties must be a Senator, and as the Chairman of the Southeast Senators Caucus then, he had to offer himself as the surety.

He expressed that given the circumstances, he would not hesitate to stand as surety for Kanu again.

Asked whether Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is now the Chairman of Southeast Caucus, would agree to stand as sure for Kanu should the need arise, Abaribe said he would not know.

“He’s our son. He’s from our state (Abia). He (Kanu) said it himself that he ran for his dear life.

“There is a difference between jumping bail and escaping for your life. I went back to court and deposed that on the basis of the principle of ‘last seen’, that the last people seen with him were soldiers of the Nigerian army who were invading his father’s residence.

“The judge ultimately ruled that she was revoking bail and issued a warrant of arrest, thereby removing us from the responsibility of providing him. A lot of people did not understand.”

Speaking on Kanu’s jumping bail, the lawmaker stated that he did not feel betrayed that Kanu left the country, saying he ran for his life.