‘If You Can’t Handle Being A Stepmom To Your Man’s Kids, Don’t Marry Him,’ Tonto Dikeh Tells Women

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has addressed a lengthy write-up to Nigerian women in reaction to a teenage stepmother who inserted an iron rod in her stepdaughter’s private parts as a punishment for bedwetting.

The actress wrote:

“Dear Women, If you can not handle being a step-mom to your/A man’s kids,then please DO NOT MARRY HIM!!!! I REPEAT DO NOT MARRY HIM..

LEAVE HIM ALONE TO FIND PEACE WITH HIS CHILDREN IN THE HANDS OF A GOOD WOMAN…

Drawing from personal experience growing up with MY stepmom, our relationship was nothing short of amazing,she was my sister,best friend and mother all in one,and THIS MADE ME ALWAYS WANT TO BEA STEP MOM..

Because I want another little Girl and Boy to experience Love in this special form..I wonder why some stepmom can’t be like her.

PERSONALLY, I feel being a step-mom is a PRIVILEGE TO RAISE ANOTHER WOMANS CHILD LIKE YOURS…THATS ANOTHER LEVEL OF GRACE AND BLESSINGS HEAVEN IS GOING RELEASE ON YOU..

There’s no justification for maltreating another person’s child!!! There is no justification for hating another woman’s child. Women like this should be released to other WOMEN LIKE ME to deal with…She need to be dealt with heavily.”