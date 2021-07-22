Igboho Returns To Cell As Beninise Court Adjourns Hearing Till Friday

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been returned to the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

This is as the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou adjourned the case involving the Yoruba rights activist till Friday, July 23, 2021.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou while trying to catch a flight to Germany.

He is currently being tried for obtaining a Beninise passport without being a citizen.

After the hearing, the government lawyer didn’t address journalists.

Ìgbòho’s lawyer, however, explained that “this is not the best time to say anything on the case”.

He expressed optimism that things would turn out for good.