I’m Committed To Improving Quality Of Education ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated administration’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the country.

He stated this on Thursday, in Daura, Katsina State as he received the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, at his house.

Buhari stated that more emphasis will be given to the improvement of education.

This was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

Buhari said: “We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector.”

The President, who interacted with some of the children emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging them not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.