Insecurity: War Not An Option, Says Ex-COAS Ihejirika

Former Chief Of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, has expressed that war was not an option over the insecurity bedevilling the country.

Ihejirika stated this while speaking with journalists during the visit of the Chief Of Defence Staff to Owerri, Imo State.

He said that he was advocating dialogue as a strategy to returning peace to the country.

Also Read: Lucky Irabor: We Won’t Allow Violent Secession Agitations

Ihejirika advised the federal government to go to a roundabout with groups who were aggrieved with the system.

He stated that it was internationally acceptable for government to dialogue with opposing groups than to take to war.

He stated that he was supporting any approach that would ensure maximum peace and order in the country.

The ex-COAS said, “All over the world, it is better to jaw-jaw than to war-war. It is important for government to go for dialogue. I stand for the approach that would ensure peace in our country.”