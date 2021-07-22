JUST IN: Gunmen Kill Three Police Officers In Enugu

At least three police officers have been killed in Enugu.

The attack was carried out on Wednesday night while the police officers were on duty along Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area and Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers also burnt the police patrol vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state Daniel Ndukwe said preliminary investigations have commenced and further development will be communicated.