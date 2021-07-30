Kano Denies Banning Female Drivers

Kano State government has debunked social media story that it has banned women regardless of their faith from driving in the state.

The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba who made the clarification in a statement issued yesterday, said government had at no time contemplated such policy.

He said the story, which could not be traced to any credible source, was nothing but the imaginary thinking of the authors.

“The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated,’’ it added.

Malam Garba pointed out that if at all there was such plan, the state government does not have to be involved in any secretive meeting to decide on a critical issue that has to do with its teeming populace.

The commissioner stated further that even Saudi Arabia, which for decades had laws that banned women from driving, has, after all, lifted the ban in 2018.

He said it was interesting that some of the scholars quoted to have supported the alleged ban have already dissociated themselves from the story.