‘Keep Your Cheque’, President Buhari Tells Businessmen To Remember The Needy

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged businessmen and contractors that benefit from the government to give back to society through corporate social responsibility projects.

He stated that he does not want “cheques” or any form of gratification from any organisation.

Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, stated that the president made the comment during a visit to Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura, on Friday.

Also Read: Buhari Returns To Abuja After Sallah Holiday In Daura

Speaking further, Buhari stated that although he would love to visit Daura more often, however, he doesn’t want to incur the high cost spent on presidential trips.

“We are known for farming and I have my farm here. I could come every two weeks and no one can stop me. But the cost to the movement is high,” he said.

“I would rather that it be used to better our schools, clinics and hospitals.”