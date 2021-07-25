Kukah: Stop Intimidating Nigerians, Ortom Tells Presidency

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has advised the Federal Government to stop intimidating patriotic Nigerians who raise concern over insecurity in the country.

Ortom described as unfortunate the response of the Presidency to the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah’s address to the United States Congress Committee on Foreign Affairs regarding the wave of insecurity in the country.

Recall that Kukah had in a virtual address before the American lawmakers faulted the handling of the security situation in Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric also accused Buhari of nepotism in key appointments, saying his regime favoured Muslims over Christians.

The governor on Saturday, in a statement titled, ‘I stand with Bishop Kukah,’ issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, stated that as a patriotic Nigerian, he would have said similar things if he were to address the same audience.

Ortom reminded the Presidency that Nigeria today was practising democracy which had no room for repression and dictatorship.

He explained that the country’s Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens, “unlike a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions on challenges facing their country.

Speaking on the alleged nepotism by the present administration, Ortom stated that Kukah was right when he stated that nepotism had been elevated above federal character by the present administration.