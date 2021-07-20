Kwara Gets Two More Modern Dialysis Machines

Kwara State Government has purchased two brand new 2021 dialysis machine for the state’s premier General Hospital, effectively enabling the facility to offer more efficient services and attend to patients with special needs.

The purchase will also end referrals of some categories of patents to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, according to a statement by the Director General of Hospital Board Management Mr Saad Aluko.

“His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq saw the need to meet the state’s dialysis services through the procurement of additional two brand new 2021 model Dialysis machine. The State’s dialysis services was formerly running on two machines leading to longer waiting time or referral to other centers such as the UITH that is equally operating on 2 or 3 dialysis machines,” he said.

“When the need to carry out dialysis on infected patients arises, we usually referred such patients to other centres because of lack of capacity of having a dedicated machine for that. With these additional two machines, we can now carry out dialysis on both infected and non-infected patients.

“Equally, with these additional capacities, the centre can now be running 24-hour services allowing for a 24-hour cover to meet the high-patient demand for our services. This is indeed yet another dream come true for the State through the Administration of His Excellency Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.”

This comes a few weeks after the administration completed the largest ICU facility in the north central, equipped with modern equipment to manage patients in dire need of life support gadgets before or after surgeries.

The Governor has also renovated a couple of health facilities across the state, with some others like Lafiagi undergoing renovation, while others like Oro General Hospital are to be awarded soon.