Kwara Gov Approves Intensive Clinical Training For PHCs Workers

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in continuation of his efforts at ensuring availability of quality healthcare services at the grassroots, is once again supporting an intensive one-week capacity building and training for key staff of all Basic HealthCare Provision Fund (BHCPF) validated PHCs across the state.

This training is being conducted as a collaborative effort of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, under the leadership of the Executive Secretary, Dr Nusirat Elelu, and the State Health Insurance Agency, under the leadership of the Executive Secretary, Dr Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter; with oversight from the State Ministry of Health and support of the State Commisioner for Health, Dr Raji Rasaq as well as the House Committee Chairman on Health, Honourable Rasaq Owolabi.

“This capacity building will ensure that gaps identified in providing quality healthcare services to the grassroot are bridged, and confidence of the people in accessing care at our primary Healthcare centers is restored,” according to a joint statement by the organisers.

“The primary healthcare centres provide first line access to basic healthcare services. However, referral services are also made available if a condition dictates that patients need additional care to accredited secondary facilities.

“Under the BHCPF programme of the Federal government with counterpart funds released by Kwara State government, 21,000 indigents have been given health insurance cards to access free healthcare services for a full year and renewable, as one of the ways our government is alleviating poverty in Kwara State.

“The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency is working tirelessly to ensure quality equipment and drugs are made available so far to 158 validated primary Healthcare facilities across the state. Furthermore from the decentralised facility financing paid directly to the PHCs, minor infrastructural repair of facilities are currently ongoing at the validated PHCs.

“This capacity building will be conducted in 2 batches for 2 weeks commencing from Monday July 26th 2021. A total of 185 participants which will include the newly recruited nurses/midwives by the Kwara State Government, additional midwives recruited under the BHCPF, BHCPF desk officers, as well as health workers drawn from across validated PHCs.

“Topics they will be trained upon will range from antenatal care and delivery techniques, identification and management of medical emergencies, Basic Life Support Skills, management of chronic illnesses, referral services, documentation in clinical setting, health education, and many more. These are all aimed at reducing maternal, infant mortality and morbidity, and improving health indices in Kwara State.”