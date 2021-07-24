Lagos LG Election: Why Card Reader Failed At My Polling Unit – Gbajabiamila

Sheedah Lawal
Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on Saturday expressed disappointment after the card reader at his polling unit failed during the Lagos local government elections.

Mr Gbajabiamila, speaking to Channels Television, said the incident was a sign that Nigeria is not ready for electronic transmission of results, an issue that divided the National Assembly recently.

Referencing election officials, the Speaker said the card reader failed due to poor network coverage.

The local government elections had held amid widespread apathy as many voters failed to turn out, according to Channels Television correspondents who monitored the process.

