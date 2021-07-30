Lagos Under Severe Stress Of Third Wave Of Covid-19: Commissioner

Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that Lagos is presently under severe stress and strain of a third wave of COVID-19 as the state diagnoses between and hundred and three hundred cases every day.

Speaking during the official launch of an ultra-modern intravenous (i.v) fluids production factory near Sagamu, in Ogun State, by Med-In Pharmaceuticals Limited, Abayomi revealed that the state’s estimation facilities were filing up.

The commissioner, who represented the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, at the event, said Lagos State was creating more space to accommodate patients.

While appealing to the general public and neighbouring states to take precautions as that COVID-19 is not over, he added: “We have quite a long way to go and we do not know how many more waves we are going to experience, so it important that we stick to the non-pharmaceutical intervention and continue to build this kind of capacity, so that we have the indigenous capacity to be less vulnerable and more resilient to these kinds of shocks.”

He urged the public to stop hugging and shaking hands and maintain the elbow greetings, which he said is appropriate for this time. “COVID-19 is a contact contagion, so if you continue to shake someone’s hands, you are in a position of either transmitting or receiving the various.”