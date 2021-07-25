Living Abroad Doesn’t Make You Rich — Actress Yetunde Bakare Tells Nigerians In Diaspora

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has addressed her recent post to Nigerians living in the diaspora.

According to the Yoruba movie star cum entrepreneur, living abroad does not make a person rich.

In her words:

“Isn’t it funny how some Nigerians in diaspora thinks they’ve automatically made it just because they don’t stay in Nigeria 😊 even the ones living off their partners or doing fraud 😊

They believe everybody in Nigeria is Broke and frustrated but truth is some people are extremely rich and would rather stay in Nigeria 👌

Traveling/Living abroad doesn’t make you WEALTHY or RICH at HEART so be HUMBLE 😊”