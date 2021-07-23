Man Beats Wife To Death In Adamawa

A man in Adamawa State has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death.

The state Police Command said it arrested 41-year-old Usman Hammawa on Thursday, July 22, for beating his 36-year-old wife, Rabiyatu Usman, till she died.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement on Friday morning, that “The suspect, Usman Hammawa, resident of Jada Ward in Ganye Local Government Area engaged his late wife in a fight following a little argument.”

The PPRO said the fight ensued between them when the deceased demanded the refund of N1,000 that the accused was owing her.

“Angered by her action, the suspect applied force on his late wife by hitting her head on the wall, as a result of which she fell down unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead,” the PPRO further explained.

He said the suspect was apprehended by the Police in Ganye Local Government Area following report received from a relative of the deceased and a good Samaritan.

He added that the suspect, who is a Civil Servant with Ganye Local Government Council, has five children with the deceased after 16 years of marriage.