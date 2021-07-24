Matawalle: Buhari Has Promised To End Insecurity And Return Nigeria’s Lost Glory

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will put an end to insecurity in the north and return the region’s lost glory.

Matawalle stated that President Buhari gave this assurance during a meeting with the governors from northern states on their experiences, expectations from the government, and efforts at finding lasting solutions to insecurity.

“The president assured that he will put an end to the menace and return the region and the country at large to its lost glories,” he said.

“It is time for us to end destructions and killings, lets nurture the habits of forgiveness of our wrongs, refrain from divisive tendencies and become united.

“We shall remain focused for the development of the nation and shun political differences irrespective of the party we belong.”

Speaking further, Matawalle stated that northern governors are committed to supporting the president’s efforts to end security challenges in the country.

Matawalle appealed to elites and other politicians, especially from northern Nigeria, to be united and face the challenges bedevilling the region’s growth and progress.

He urged northerners to support the government in looking for lasting solutions to poverty, banditry, and kidnapping.