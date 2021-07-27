Motherhood Is One Area I Can’t Fail – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said that motherhood is one area that she can’t fail in.

The mother of one penned this down on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

The movie star and brand influencer wrote:

“Motherhood is one Area I can’t fail..I Will never fail. I am intentional about it..Just like so many of you strong warriors, I learnt on the Job..There is no Manual to being the best MUM..JUST BE Present, Patient, Loving, Not Toxic, intentional, and most especially knowing that THIS “MOTHERHOOD “ is a PARTNERSHIP between you and GOD..Collaborate with GOD..I want the world to be a much better and safer place for women and Men too..”

