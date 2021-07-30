My Wife Put Her Medical Profession On Hold To Help Me Build My Dreams — Actor Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has hailed his wife for putting her medical profession on hold to help him build his dreams.

The former child star took to his Instagram page to appreciate her for making his life better.

He wrote:

“I want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being a wife is tasking enough and being the wife of someone who is everywhere is another level of superhuman, and that is who you are. You put your medical profession on hold to help me build my goals and dreams, handling most of my business like I would still amazes me. Thank you! And thank you to all the wives out there that make life peaceful and easy for their husbands. You guys are the real MVPs. That being said I declare today WIVES APPRECIATION DAY 😂😅 #wivesappreciationday #SummerHoliday”