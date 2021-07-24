N10.1bn Rivers Legislative Quarters’ll Be Ready In December –Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced that the 32 units of four-bedroom duplexes meant for members of the State House of Assembly will be ready in December.

Wike made this known shortly after inspecting the progress of the ongoing civil construction work at the official residential quarters of lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly in Port Harcourt on Friday.

This was revealed in a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri titled ‘We won’t have performed better without cooperation from other arms of govt’ –Wike.’

He stated that the existing “robust” relationship between the three arms of government in the state was creating a very good environment for Rivers people to enjoy democratic dividend.

“So, for us in the state, we believe in the autonomy of each of the arms of government. At the same time, we believe that working together for the interest of the state is better. Autonomy does not mean that each arm of government will begin to antagonise one another.

“If they do that, then at the end of the day, it is the state that will lose. Working in harmony, independently and cooperatively, will bring a lot of benefits to the people.”

Wike explained that the project was executed to provide the lawmakers and their families a befitting residence.