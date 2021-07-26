Nigeria, UN To Train, Employ 20 Million Youths – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has announced an initiative between the Buhari administration and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

He revealed that the initiative will offer education, training and employment to 20 million Nigerian youths between now and 2030.

He made the disclosure on Monday at the official launch of the Generation Unlimited (GenU) programme in Nigeria.

Osinbajo explained that 20 million will gain digital skills and will be linked to entrepreneurial and other job opportunities.

Also Read: Akinwumi Adesina: Nigerians Deserve Wealth — Poverty Situation Unacceptable

He stated that the process is not only significant for our socio-economic development as a nation but also provides a learning asset for developing future job growth enabling programmes.”

“Nigeria has one of the world’s largest young populations. And it bears repeating that our country’s youth is the nation’s present and indeed its future. The cost of failing to invest in them is quite simply, unimaginable.

“We are excited to be a part of the ambitious goal of reaching young Nigerians with this opportunity. The work is massive, and we know we cannot achieve this objective without strong partnerships.”