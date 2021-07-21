Nigeria Will Not Experience Civil War Again, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has expressed confidence Nigeria will not experience another civil war or break-up.

He declared the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will also be eventually surmounted.

Abiodun admitted though the country was going through difficult times, it would overcome all challenges at the end.

He spoke when he hosted the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home, as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Governor called on Nigerians not to give up but continue to have faith and trust in God, saying no problem is too big for God.

“I have a mountain-moving faith in God because He alone can do the impossible.

“This country will not break into two; nothing will happen to us in this country, we will not go into civil war, the unity of this country is non-negotiable, God will give us peace in this country, He will give us rest.

“As a government, we will try our best, please continue to pray for us,” he urged the clerics.