Nigerians Should Stop Offering Us Bribes, Say Police, FRSC

The Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged Nigerians to stop offering their officers bribe.

The services also urged the public to report any officer who demanded bribe.

The two agencies were among participants at a one-day virtual stakeholder dialogue on ‘Effective And Sustainable Strategies For Curbing Retail Corruption,’ organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olaolu Adegbite, of the Force Intelligence Bureau, urged Nigerians to report infractions by officers and men to the X-Squad, the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit and the Police Complaint Response Unit.

“The X-Squad monitors unethical conduct. Citizens can approach the squad with information.

“The IG Monitoring Unit also conducts sting operations and arrests officers in the field and makes recoveries. Citizens must provide support through evidence.

“Citizens should stop the act of offering bribe and gratification, which is a crime under the Criminal Code,” he said.