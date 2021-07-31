Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru Disqualified From 100m Race

Nigerian sprinter, Divine Oduduru, has been disqualified from a 100m race at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Oduduru was supposed to compete in the fifth heat of the race but he was disqualified over a false start.

The video replay showed America’s Fred Kerley had made a movement before the gun but it was Oduduru who was disqualified, starting from Lane 2.

Nigeria has had an unpleasant outing at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Earlier in the day, Blessing Okagbare, the country’s medal hopeful, was banned from the games after she failed a drug test.