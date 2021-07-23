Nollywood Actor Knocks Obi Cubana Over Bad Roads In Oba

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed Obi Cubana for throwing a lavish burial ceremony for his mother.

Taking to his Instagram page, the self-proclaimed Hollywood Boss wrote:

Dear Obi, abeg did u spend half of what was SPRAYED at Oba on any of your mums #birthdays wen she dey alive? Hmmm… jesus wept. Anyways, i am just a celeb, wetin i know? According to section 21 of the CBN act, 2007, a person who spray the #Naira risk imprisonment for a term not less than six months but why are the billionaires who sprayed money at #Obatown still walking #like kings on the street?

Cubana oga claim to be WEALTHY yet the road to where he did his mama burial remain untarred, so many primary #schools in oba no get roof, not even boreholes for clean water maybe his own billions na only for #party not oba development”

