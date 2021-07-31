Nollywood Actress, Rachael Oniga, Is Dead

Reports just filtered in that popular Nollywood actress, Racheal Oniga, is dead. She was 64 year-old.

The news is coming at a time the movie industry is grappling with mixed issues and after mourning the death of another entertainer, Sound Sultan, who passed on early this month.

The cause of Oniga’s death was unknown at the time of this report.

Oniga, who was a veteran actress, featured in over a hundred movies.

She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.