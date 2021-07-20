Not Everything On Social Media Is True – Actress Empress Njamah

Nigerian actress and entrepreneur, Empress Njamah has in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop said that social media is not a place of total truth. Hence, people should not believe everything that they see on social media.

In her words:

“Social media era is stirring a lot of things. It is not everything one sees on it that is true, so don’t make people your prayer points. You don’t know what that person is going through (in real life). Why don’t you create your own happiness? Also, don’t ask God for what you cannot handle.

Not every billionaire is happy. I weep when I see a lot of things going on online. The morals that we grew up with are all gone. We need to get back to the drawing board. Social media is turning people into what they are not because they want to ‘feel among’, even if they don’t have the capacity.”