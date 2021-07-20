Obafemi Hamzat: Insurgency Brings Poverty — We Must Embrace Peace

Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace with one another as the nation’s economy can only thrive in a tranquil environment.

He stated this while speaking during the Eid-el-Kabir prayer held at the Dodan Barracks praying ground, Obalende, Lagos.

Hamzat stated that peace is a pre-condition for stability and economic development in any society.

He added that for Nigeria’s economy to grow, there must be peace in the country.

“For us as a country, we need to grow our economy. For this to happen, there must be peace in our country,” Hamzat said.

“Insurgency brings war, poverty, and underdevelopment. We must, as people, do everything to ensure that peace reigns in our country, so that everyone can live well and go about their daily activities without fear or molestation.

“It is our prayer that all will be resolved and peace be restored in our country.”

While wishing Nigerians joyful festivities, the deputy governor urged citizens to imbibe the tenets of the celebration, which is about strong belief in one’s promises.