Obi Cubana’s Wife Breaks Silence On Money Ritual Allegations

Popular businessman Obi Cubana’s wife has reacted to the claims that her husband is into money rituals.

This comes after the Chairman of Cubana Group made it rain in millions of naira and dollars at his late mother’s burial ceremony.

In her words:

“Am still trying to figure out what happened last weekend…but all I can see is GRACE!!! My brother, no be juju. no be crime. It’s just Grace! The man is grace personified.

Don’t get it twisted 😀 Stop the hate & celebrate God’s grace upon his chosen one. What you celebrate is what you attract 😊 Like he said, WORK Hard! Whom God has blessed…😊😊☺️

NB: pls don’t believe everything you read on social media”