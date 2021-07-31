Ogun APC Ward Congress Peaceful, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has joined other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Iperu Ward 3, Ikenne Local Government Area, for the ward congress.

He described the exercise as peaceful, urging the party to build on the success in subsequent congresses.

Abiodun stated this while speaking with reporters shortly after participating in the ward congress along with 531 party members.

Abiodun expressed delight at the turnout of members, while observing the exercise was in line with what the Caretaker Extraordinary Committee on Convention Planning had prescribed in preparation for the National Convention.

Also Read: APC Youths Asked For 30%, We Will Give Them 40% ― Fayemi

He stated that the exercise was the beginning of the housekeeping exercise that would ensure that the party has people who are properly voted into office.

“What we are doing here today is in line with what the Caretaker Extraordinary Committee on Convention Planning has prescribed that we do so that we put our house in order in APC.

“We appreciate that what we had thus far for a few months are caretaker committees at different organizational levels of the party from the ward to the local government to the state and the nation.

“So, basically, what we are doing is the beginning of the housekeeping exercise to ensure that we have people who are properly voted into office that will now become substantive office holders from the ward levels and up,” he said.