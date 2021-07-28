Ohakim, Ex-Imo Governor, Joins APC

Former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohakim, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, defected to the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in 2006.

An event was held to welcome him to the APC at Okohia, his hometown, in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo on Tuesday.

The former governor said his decision is in response to the appeal of his supporters, adding that he had joined the party at the ward level “many months ago.”

“Given my commitment to the best decisions that would be most beneficial to the people and desirous of the need to quickly join hands with my friend, Uzodimma, and other leaders of the party in Imo, south-east and Nigeria to build a formidable political party headed by individuals that share the same values and ideals with me, I, Ikedi Ohakim, and my supporters and associates decided to join the APC,” he said.

“This decision is in response to the pleadings of my admirers and the touching request by the leadership of APC in Imo. What I am doing today, therefore, is to publicly endorse an action I took at my ward level many months ago.

“I find in governor Uzodimma a man, who is determined to set enviable records that would change the lives and fortunes of the people and the state at the end of the day,” he said.