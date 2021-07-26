Okorocha To Bag Traditional Title In Ogun Sept 19

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, is set to bag the chieftaincy title of Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom in Ogun State.

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Ebeneezer Akintunde Akinyemi, made this known in a press release made available to newsmen in Iselu, Ogun State on Monday.

He disclosed that the ceremony is scheduled to take place in his palace on September 19, 2021.

The monarch stated that the recipient of the title has over years exemplified a track record of unifying people of different tribes across the country through his actions, deeds and philanthropical gestures.

In his words; “despite the happenings in the country, we have been able to identify a de-tribalized Nigerian who is concerned about the well being of every Nigerian irrespective of their colour, tribe and religion.

“We hold Senator Rochas Okorocha in high esteem for that which he recorded in Imo state as a former governor and the lofty heights he has attained through the Rochas Okorocha Foundation that has offered no fewer than 25,000 less privilege and orphans free scholarship from primary school to university education.”.