Orji Kalu Asks INEC To Fix All 2023 Elections For Same Day To Avoid Rigging

Senate chief whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding the 2023 elections on the same day.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday.

The former governor of Abia stated that holding the elections the same day would reduce cost and rigging.

He said the presidential, national assembly, governorship and state house of assembly elections do not need to have different days.

Kalu said it will minimize cost, provide the electorate opportunity to vote their genuine choice of candidates and protect their votes.

He said the US, Ghana and Sierra Leone hold their elections on the same day election, adding that Nigeria can also follow suit.

“INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive,” he said.

“The conduct of the elections in different days give room for rigging, thuggery and several vices.

“It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.

“When elections are conducted on the same day, popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones, unlike different days, the cost of running two days elections will also be reduced.

“To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right, when leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted into power, they will provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people.”