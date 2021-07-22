Pastors Sacked By Winners’ Chapel ‘Unfruitful, Blatant Failure,’ Says Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church International aka Winners’ Chapel has expressed that the pastors recently sacked by the church were unfruitful.

Recall that some pastors had claimed that the church sacked pastors in Ekiti State for having a church growth index that falls below expectations.

Addressing the issue while speaking to his congregation on Sunday, Oyedepo wondered why there was no buzz on social media when 7,000 people were employed by the church.

The clergyman said, “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go”.

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, social media was dead.

“We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

“We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’s word, enjoying an open Heaven.”