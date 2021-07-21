PDP Kicks As Shehu Says Nigerians Won’t Abandon Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Presidency over Garba Shehu’s comments that Nigerians won’t abandon President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The opposition party stated that the assertion that Nigerians will be waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari “to show the way in 2023” has further heightened public apprehensions of a self-succession plot by the cabal in the Presidency.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, titled, ‘Buhari Presidency’s 2023 Comments Smacks of Self-Succession Plot’.

According to Ologbondiyan, “Nigerians were jolted when President Buhari’s spokesman, Shehu Garba, publicly announced in Daura, Mr President’s hometown, that President Buhari ‘constitutes a political obstacle’ which those who seek to succeed him, come 2023 ‘cannot dismantle.’

“Such statement by the Presidency, which is in its last lap of the second and final tenure in office, is not only provocative but also smacks of plots to derail our constitutional democratic order.

“Perhaps the comment by the Buhari Presidency explains why there has been a heavy onslaught against our institutions of democracy as well as the Electoral Act.”