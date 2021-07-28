PDP Suspends Ex-Gov’ship Candidate, Nasko, Over ‘Anti-Party Activities’

The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its former governorship candidate, Alhaji Umar Nasko over allegations of anti-party activities.

The suspension came from Magama Local Government Area where he was alleged to have supported the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded by-election for the Magama/Rijau federal constituency with funds and campaign vehicles.

The letter dated 23rd July was signed by the PDP local government chairman, Aminu Mohammed and the assistant Secretary, Tasiu Musa.

Part of the letter reads, “The former gubernatorial candidate of Niger State, Alhaji Umar Muhammed Nasko is hereby suspended from the party in Magama Local Government Area.

“The allegations levelled against him are strong allegations of anti-party activities in the just concluded bye-election for the vacant Magama/Rijau federal constituency where he campaigned and directed all his supporters to vote for APGA candidate against PDP candidate and assisted the APGA candidate with funds and campaign vehicles.”