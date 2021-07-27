Police Arrest Driver For Allegedly Facilitating Robbery Of Passengers

The police say the driver stopped during a night journey at a “dangerous point” where robbers suddenly appeared from the bush.

The police in Jigawa State have arrested a driver who stopped to pick another passenger at a “dangerous point” where robbers suddenly appeared from the bush.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said Yahya Muhammad was taken into custody after his passengers complained about the incident which occurred at 11:30 p.m. on July 20.

Mr Muhammad, 28, from Kangire village in Birnin Kudu local government area, was driving a Peugeot Citreon 897 bus with reg no. KNS 572 TRN.

Mr Adam said on reaching the point at Tsamiyar Tannaga at the boundary between Kano and Jigawa, someone standing by the roadside waved the driver to stop, mentioning Sara, a village in Gwaram LGA.

“The passengers warned the driver not to stop at the point at that hour of the night, but the driver was adamant, (and) stopped the vehicle.

“Immediately after he stopped, four (4) unknown Fulani men armed with sticks and cutlasses with their faces covered with masks came out from the bush and robbed them the sum of one hundred and ninety-five thousand naira (N195,000.00).

“The victims strongly suspect the driver of their vehicle to be the mastermind of their attack. The driver has been arrested. Investigation into the case commenced,” the police spokesperson said.