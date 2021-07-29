Police Arrest Suspected Terrorist In Imo

Police have arrested a suspected terrorist in Imo State, the state police command has revealed.

In a press release signed by the police public relations officer, Michael Abattam, the police said the “Stop and Flush Team” of the command carried out the operation.

Abattam said the operation, followed information received that some of the remnants of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ ESN) after the decimation of their camps, were roaming about, robbing innocent people on the road around Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano local government area.

The police spokesman said the commissioner of police, immediately directed the command’s operation search and flush team to embark on a vigorous and results oriented stop and search operation within the area.

He said, “On July 26, 2021, at about 1830 hours, while conducting stop and search along Owerri/ Umuahia Road by a team of ‘Operation Search and Flush’ operatives comprising of the police and NDLEA, arrested one Obumneke Gabriel of Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State, when he was searched a locally made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from him.

“When interrogated, the suspect confessed to being a member of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group and has volunteered useful information that will lead to the arrest of his other members. Investigation is ongoing and the command is working tirelessly to neutralise all terror groups in the state.”

The commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, commended the efforts of the officers and men in the fight against terror.