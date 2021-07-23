Police Recruitment: Arrest And Prosecute Scammers, IGP Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered his men to arrest scammers who are carrying out illegal recruitment exercises under the guise that they represent the Nigeria Police Force.

IGP Alkali Baba while noting the Force has not commenced the 2021 Police Constables Recruitment exercise, urged persons who are desirous of joining the NPF or who had earlier participated in some stages of the suspended 2020 Recruitment exercise, to exercise patience.

In a statement on Friday by police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, the IGP urged members of the public to beware of unscrupulous persons currently promoting/advancing fraudulent recruitment schemes online with the intent of misleading and defrauding these (prospective) applicants.

“The general public is hereby advised that, as is customary with the Nigeria Police Force, every recruitment process of the Force commences with an official statement and advertisement in relevant mass media platforms, with detailed information on processes and procedures.

“This the Force will do as soon as it is set for the exercise,” the statement partly reads.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has commenced an investigation aimed at unravelling and prosecuting the orchestrators of these bogus and fraudulent recruitment schemes.