Power Couple Fela and Tara Durotoye Unwind with a Game of Charades on TECNO’s Xtraordinaire Show

TECNO’s Xtraordinaire Talk Show went live on the brand’s YouTube page last weekend with Tobi Bakre the spitfire host culling personal and juicy information from Fela and Tara Durotoye. Let me benevolently give you a quick recap.

Fela Durotoye came on episode 2, and as expected, we had lots of wisdom nuggets to jot down. I was particularly kin on how he didn’t grow up with a silver spoon and had a couple of rough patches before he finally pushed through into this space he currently is in. He also talks about the philosophies and values that drive him and why is he so passionate about Nigeria. The show has a segment called Choose your Dare.

On Fela’s episode, he had a bike race with Tobi. Who do you think won that dare? If you haven’t watched that episode, it wouldn’t be fair to give you spoilers. You really have to see that one for yourself. You can watch his episode at the link below;

Tara Durotoye graced the Xtraordinaire stage with genuine and passionate details about her business, her family and her sons. She gave great insights on breaking numerous barriers in an industry that was non-existent hitherto her arrival.

She highlighted the values on which she raises her 2 sons and how she’s been able to successfully give herself on all ends.

Ironically, Tobi dared the makeup mogul to wipe off her makeup on her segment of Choose your Dare, and Tara impressively did. I mean, when you’re beautiful, you’re beautiful, right?

At the end of both episodes, everyone came to understand why they are the power couple that they are. They obviously did not just dish out wisdom nuggets, they also had great fun. Watch Tara’s episode at the link below;

It would seem that the fun has only just begun, because from the trailer of an episode that would be showing this coming weekend, the couple played an intense game of charades. And I honestly can’t wait to see how that plays out!