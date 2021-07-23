Public Display Of Affluence Dangerous, DSS Warns

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned Nigerians on the dangers of public display of affluence.

The security agency stated that public display of wealth is great security risk.

Mr Paul Oduh, the Deputy Director, Security Enforcement of the secrete Service in Kwara Command, gave the warning on Friday in Ilorin.

He stated this in a paper presentation, entitled: “Security tips for health practitioners in Kwara”, at a symposium organised by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Oduh hinted that such show of affluence in public was one of the factors that usually attract the attention of criminal elements.

Also Read: Court Orders DSS To Produce Igboho’s Associates

He explained that uncontrolled exhibition of flamboyant lifestyle and deliberate show of affluence has the potency of attracting kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

The DSS deputy director pointed out that these were not the best of times to show off in the country, especially when considering current security challenges.

“People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements,” he said.

Oduh also observed that boastful attitude and maintaining habitual daily routine can also make someone prone to avoidable attacks.